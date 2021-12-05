﻿ Martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed being observed today

The 50th martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider is being observed today (Sunday).

He was born on 4th of April 1938 in a small village named Dinga near Kharian Cantt.

Pakistan Army has paid rich tribute to Maj. Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider for his supreme sacrifice and displaying valour against all odds.

According to a Tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations, the Hero of Battle of Hilli during 1971 War will always be remembered for his resolve and courage against all odds.

