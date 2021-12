In Yemen, at least 100 Houthis were killed in heavy fighting with government forces outside central city of Marib in the past day.

Backed by massive air support from Arab coalition warplanes, Yemeni government troops and tribal fighters carried out counterattacks on Houthi positions south of Marib to push back the militia from strategic locations.

Meanwhile, Yemeni army seized control of three strategic hilly locations near Al-Balaq Al-Sharqi and cut off supply lines to the Houthis.

