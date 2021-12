The 15th death anniversary of renowned poet Munir Niazi is being observed today [26th December].

Known for his melodious ghazals Niazi also penned songs for films.

Some of his Urdu collections include “Taiz Hawa aur Tanha Phool”, “Jungle main Dhanak” and “Mah-e-Munir”.

He passed away on this day in 2006 after suffering from a respiratory disease.

