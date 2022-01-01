2021 successful year for Pakistan’s multilateral diplomacy at UN: Munir

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram has said the year 2021 was a successful year for Pakistan’s multilateral diplomacy at the United Nations.

In a New Year message, he said Pakistan continued to push for Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in the 2021 in a determined bid to advance the cause of their freedom from India’s yoke.

He said we continued to make the legal, political and moral case for Kashmiris freedom struggle. We underscored that under international law they have the right to resist, with all means at their disposal, and attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

Ambassador Akram said we are determined to play a constructive role as a Chairman of Group of 77 (developing countries) for the year 2022.

