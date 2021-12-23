21st death anniversary of Noor Jehan today

LAHORE : The 21st death anniversary of legendary singer Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan is being observed today (Thursday).

Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 in Kasur. Her real name was Allah Wasai.

Noor Jehan had started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a singer child star. She inherited music as she was born in a music family.

Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarrannum (Queen of Melody) sang thousands of songs during her career.

After partition, she moved from Bombay and started her film career in Pakistan as actress, singer and the first female film director with film ‘Chann Wey’ in 1951.

Her last film ‘Ghalib’ was released in 1961. She received many awards‚ including the highest Pakistani honour in entertainment‚ Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (The Pride of Performance) in 1966.

Malika-e-Tarrannum’s national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India War, are an important part of our national history.Noor Jehan died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi.

