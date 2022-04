In the second One-Day International of three-match series, Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in Lahore last night.

Batting first Australia scored 348 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted fifty overs.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in forty-nine overs for the loss of four wickets.

Babar Azam who scored 114 runs was declared player of the match.

The third and last One-Day International of three-match series, Between Pakistan and Australia will be played tomorrow in Lahore.

