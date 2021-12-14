Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T-20 International at Karachi on Tuesday.

Second T20I: Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs

Batting first, Pakistan scored 172 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs. In reply, West Indies were all out at 163. Pakistan lead the three match series by two-nil.

Squad

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

