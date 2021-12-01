3 killed, 8 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school

Three students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Myre, a member of the varsity football team, was rushed to a police officer’s car and taken to the hospital, but the student died en route.

Eight others were shot and injured, including a teacher, according to Bouchard. They were transported to three different local hospitals. Three were in critical condition as of Tuesday night, the sheriff said, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head, a 14-year-old girl shot in the chest who is currently on a ventilator, and a 17-year-old girl also shot in the chest.

A 14-year-old boy was also in serious condition with jaw and head wounds. Three students were in stable condition, including two 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. The female teacher, 47, was treated and released from the hospital with a graze wound to the shoulder, according to Bouchard.

