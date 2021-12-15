The third and final T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday).

The match will start at 06:00 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). Pakistan is leading the series by two nil.

Remember Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T-20 International at Karachi on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 172 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs. In reply, West Indies were all out at 163. Pakistan lead the three match series by two-nil.

Read full story