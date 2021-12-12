425 players from Pakistan & abroad registered in PSL 7 drafting process

The drafting process of players for Pakistan Super League 7th Edition was held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday evening, under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket Board.

A total of 425 players from Pakistan and abroad registered themselves for different categories of the drafting process.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars had the first pick Fakhar Zaman, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators picking up player of their choice.

Each franchise could comprise up to 18 players, including three each in Platinum, Diamond, and Gold categories, five Silver, two Emerging and up to two Supplementary categories.

The tournament will start on 27th of next month, with a total 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja said that PSL atmosphere benefits the game of cricket in Pakistan and PCB wants to make PSL a grander.

He said that better coordination between Pakistan Cricket Board and franchise owners is very important.

On this occasion, an MoU was signed between PCB and Arif Habib Corporation for provision of ready-to-use bouncy pitches at cost of 370 million rupees which will help Pakistani batsmen to perform better at bouncy pitches abroad including Australia and New Zealand.

Read full story