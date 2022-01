An earthquake with an intensity of 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted different cities of the country on Friday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, It had originated in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at a depth of 100 kilometres.

The tremors were felt in many cities of the country including Islamabad, Chitral, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mardan, Sawat, Mansehra, Dir, Mardan and Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

