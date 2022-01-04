50% COVID-19 cases in Sindh are Omicron variant: govt

Government of Sindh is considering a proposal regarding closure of schools in several districts of the province as coronavirus cases continue to rise after Omicron variant of the virus was detected.

According to details, the government is also considering restricting business hours to curb the spread of new variant as positivity rate has skyrocketed to 8.9 percent in Karachi.

Authorities are likely to take decision about reimposition of coronavirus related restrictions in coming two to three days.

It merits mention that Pakistan is witnessing a fifth wave of coronavirus fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

A day earlier, government imposed a micro-smart lockdown in a Karachi locality after 12 persons of one family tested positive for omicron variant of covid-19.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 2 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,297,865. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,945 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 630 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,075 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,673 in Sindh 5,933 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Read full story