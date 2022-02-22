Ayesha Gul becomes K-P’s first woman AIG

A woman police officer, Ayesha Gul, has become the first female to serve as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the country’s northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gul has taken the charge of her new post as AIG Gender Equality. The inspiring woman cop aimed to work for the protection of the rights of women, transgender, and children rights.

Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari appointed Gul for the regional post. In this regard, a help desk has also been established to address gender-related issues in the Central Police Office.

Ayesha earlier served in the Islamabad Traffic Police and was promoted to the rank of superintendent of police owing to her performance.

Earlier, the District Police Officer (DPO) Sonia Shamroz Khan Jadoon becomes the first female to head the police force in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

