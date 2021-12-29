59TH PARENTS’ DAY HELD AT CADET COLLEGE PETARO

59th Parents’ Day was held at Cadet College Petaro. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief appreciated the services of Cadet College Petaro for provision of quality education, infrastructure facilities, faculty and character building of the cadets in a learning conducive environment. The Admiral also gave away the prizes to the award winners and appreciated their performance in academics & various co- curricular activities.

During the ceremony, an impressive show including March Past & PT, Gymnastic, Karate and Horse Riding was put up by the cadets. An exhibition of club activity was also arranged; wherein, cadets rigged stalls displaying their skills and abilities. The Chief Guest visited the exhibition and appreciated efforts & talent of the cadets.

Earlier in welcome address, the Principal of Cadet College Petaro, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed presented the Annual Report of the College and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities. He mentioned the progress of development works and ongoing projects at the college.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Board of Governors Cadet College Petaro & Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan, military officers, senior officials of Sindh Government, Parents of cadets and other dignitaries.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

