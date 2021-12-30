6th CNS OPEN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

On the 5th day of the championship, following shooting events were contested.
1. 25m Pistol (Women) Pakistan Navy won Gold by setting New National Record
(1703/1800), Army Silver and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category, Pakistan Navy shooters, Zafar Iqbal & Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won Gold & Silver respectively.
2. 50m Prone Rifle (Women) Navy won Gold by setting New National Record
(3406/3600), HEC Silver and SINDH Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category Nadra Raees from Pakistan Navy won Gold medal by setting New National Record (1149/1200).
3. Trap Olympic Men Army won Gold, Sindh Silver and Navy Bronze medal in
team categories. In individual category Farrukh Nadeem from Pakistan Army won Gold medal & Amin Ullah of Pakistan Navy won Silver medal.
4. The medal position of Day 5 matches is as under:
S No TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
a. NAVY 13 15 06 34
b. ARMY 12 09 05 26
c. WAPDA 01 — 01 02
d. PAF — — 06 06
e. HEC — 01 04 05
f. SINDH — 01 03 04
g. FRA — — 01 01
Grand Total 26 26 26 78
25m Standard Fire Pistol Men (Team Position)
Names Department Position
Zafar Iqbal
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir Navy Gold
Abdul Quddus
M Khalil Akhtar
M Kabir Army Silver
M Umar Farooq
Shifa Ullah
Umer Shehzad PAF Bronze
Wahid Saleem
50m 3 x Position Rifle Women (Team Position)
Names Department Position
Nadra Raees
Sara Saleem Navy Gold
Hadeeqa Iqbal
Aqsa Ghufran
Saba Mahmood HEC Silver
Alisha Ghufran
Saima Naz
Tasmiya Mansoor Sindh Bronze
Sidra Javed
Trap Olympic Men (Team Position)
Names Department Position
Zafar Ul Haq
Farrukh Nadeem Army Gold
Aamir Iqbal
Khurram Inam
Shakeel Ilyas SIndh Silver
Usman Sadiq
Amin Ullah
Owais Ali Navy Bronze
Asim Ali