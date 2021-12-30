6th CNS OPEN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

On the 5th day of the championship, following shooting events were contested.

1. 25m Pistol (Women) Pakistan Navy won Gold by setting New National Record

(1703/1800), Army Silver and PAF Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category, Pakistan Navy shooters, Zafar Iqbal & Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won Gold & Silver respectively.

2. 50m Prone Rifle (Women) Navy won Gold by setting New National Record

(3406/3600), HEC Silver and SINDH Bronze medal in team categories. In individual category Nadra Raees from Pakistan Navy won Gold medal by setting New National Record (1149/1200).

3. Trap Olympic Men Army won Gold, Sindh Silver and Navy Bronze medal in

team categories. In individual category Farrukh Nadeem from Pakistan Army won Gold medal & Amin Ullah of Pakistan Navy won Silver medal.

4. The medal position of Day 5 matches is as under:

S No TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL

a. NAVY 13 15 06 34

b. ARMY 12 09 05 26

c. WAPDA 01 — 01 02

d. PAF — — 06 06

e. HEC — 01 04 05

f. SINDH — 01 03 04

g. FRA — — 01 01

Grand Total 26 26 26 78

25m Standard Fire Pistol Men (Team Position)

Names Department Position

Zafar Iqbal

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir Navy Gold

Abdul Quddus

M Khalil Akhtar

M Kabir Army Silver

M Umar Farooq

Shifa Ullah

Umer Shehzad PAF Bronze

Wahid Saleem

50m 3 x Position Rifle Women (Team Position)

Names Department Position

Nadra Raees

Sara Saleem Navy Gold

Hadeeqa Iqbal

Aqsa Ghufran

Saba Mahmood HEC Silver

Alisha Ghufran

Saima Naz

Tasmiya Mansoor Sindh Bronze

Sidra Javed

Trap Olympic Men (Team Position)

Names Department Position

Zafar Ul Haq

Farrukh Nadeem Army Gold

Aamir Iqbal

Khurram Inam

Shakeel Ilyas SIndh Silver

Usman Sadiq

Amin Ullah

Owais Ali Navy Bronze

Asim Ali

