6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels

The 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue was held in Brussels, in which multi-dimensional bilateral relations were discussed in detail.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice President Josep Borrel co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting reviewed implementation of the project of strategic partnership agreed between Pakistan and European Union.

Besides discussing bilateral trade, investment and other related matters, the two sides also exchanged views on matters concerning regional peace and stability, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as the next year will mark 60th anniversary of Pakistan-EU friendship, his country desires to celebrate this auspicious occasion jointly in Islamabad.

