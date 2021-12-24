71st birth anniversary of Moin Akhtar being observed today

The 71st birth anniversary of Pakistani entertainment icon Moin Akhtar is being observed today [Friday].

Moeen Akhtar was born on 24th December 1950 in Karachi. He was a legendary artist, actor, comedian, host writer, director, and producer.

He got fame from Radio Pakistan with Bushra Ansari and Anwer Maqsood. He used to work in plays for radio.

He began his stage career at 16 years old and quickly became known for his masterful impersonations and side-splitting skits.

Due to his splendid skills, he was honoured with several awards.

Google Doodle also celebrates birth anniversary of legend Moin Akhtar with a special graphic .

