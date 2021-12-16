7th Anniversary of APS Peshawar Martyrs Today

The 7th memorial anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack on Army Public School is being observed today (Thursday) to pay homage to the innocent martyrs of the tragedy.

All the federal educational institutions are observing Martyrs of Army Public School Day. Various organizations are holding functions including rallies, seminars, and symposia to pay homage to the martyrs.

Pakistanis living abroad are also observing the day and holding special functions.

Seven years ago today, on December 16, 2014, 144 people, including 131 schoolchildren, were martyred in the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan’s history when terrorists stormed Army Public School in Peshawar Cantonment and started indiscriminately killing everyone in sight.

Read full story