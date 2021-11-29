Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album “30”

Music star Adele soared straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday with her new album “30”, making a triumphant and record-breaking return.

First week sales for “30” totaled 261,000, giving it the biggest opening week of the year so far, the Official Charts Company said. The figure is the biggest for an album since Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” in 2017 and the biggest for a female solo album since Adele’s last record, 2015’s “25”.

“It becomes Adele’s fourth UK Number 1 album; she has now reached Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with all of her studio albums, a record for a female act,” the Official Charts Company said in a statement.

“All of Adele’s previous albums are also present in the chart this week; 25 (Number 15), 21 (Number 18) and 19 (Number 31).”

“30” was also the most-streamed album this past week, recording 55.7 million plays across its 12 songs, the Official Charts Company said.

