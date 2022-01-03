Adnan Siddiqui became the first meme of 2022

Senior Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has become the first viral Pakistani meme of the new year on social media.

According to detail It only took two days for Pakistani Twitter to get its first meme courtesy actor Adnan Siddiqui whose selfie against a backdrop of a blaze from busted drugs and alcohol inspired the material.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Recently, Siddiqui attended the a destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi and recorded himself joining in the process of destroying seized liquor and drugs.

The post included a selfie in front of the raging fire that was picked up by Pakistani Twitter and circulated with quite the range of meme content.

my mamoo bringing me Victoria secret body lotion after stealing my mom’s land pic.twitter.com/Bot36gJcd5 — cyber witch (@misandrisst) January 2, 2022

