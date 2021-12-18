The interim Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived here Saturday to attend 17th extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Amir Khan, accompanied by a delegation, was received by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan at Islamabad International Airport.

Talking to the media, Muttaqi, appreciating Pakistan’s contribution to peace and development of Afghanistan, said it was ‘unprecedented’.

He said, he was grateful to Pakistan, especially the Prime Minister Imran Khan for hosting such an important moot to discuss and find a solution to sparking humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said he welcomed the interim Afghan FM on behalf of the prime minister, government and people of Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan always stood by people of Afghanistan and would continue to do so in future as well. He hoped that the moot would have positive outcome to resolve Afghanistan’s economic issues.

Read full story