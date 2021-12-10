Ahead of Omicron, COVID hospitalizations are rising in 37 states

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations are now rising in 37 of 50 states, including several with above-average vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, COVID cases are again starting to climb in nearly half of the other 13 states, signaling that hospitalizations may soon follow. Among them is Florida, where cases bottomed out after a deadly summer outbreak but have increased 29 percent over the last two weeks.

These sobering figures underscore the fact that many Americans remain vulnerable to the still-surging Delta variant as the holiday season ramps up and Delta’s heavily mutated and perhaps even faster-spreading successor, Omicron, looms on the horizon.

