Air ambulance service 1122 being launched in Punjab: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says air ambulance service 1122 is being launched in the province.

Addressing a meeting of Punjab Emergency Council in Lahore today (Friday), he said the scope of motor bike ambulance service is also being extended to twenty-seven districts of the province.

The meeting approved Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation 2022 in principle and directed Cabinet Standing Committee for Law Affairs to review its draft.

The meeting also approved risk allowance for rescuers and one basic pay.

