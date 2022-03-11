ANF recovers over 490 kg drugs; arrests two

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Friday recovered over 490 kg drugs including 447.6 kg charras, 38.4 kg opium and 4.2 kg Ice besides netting two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF D I Khan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in Darband area on D I Khan road and recovered drugs which were tactfully concealed in fuel tank of a truck and arrested two accused namely Hafeez Ullah resident of Pishin and Jahangir.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

