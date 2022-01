Anti-Narcotics Force has seized over 3052 kilograms of drugs and 576 liters suspected chemical valuing over 529 million dollars in thirty-seven counter-narcotics operations across the country.

According to a press release issued by Anti-Narcotics Force, thirty two people, including two women and two foreigners, were arrested. Eight vehicles were also impounded.

Cases have also been registered against the arrested people.

