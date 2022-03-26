Annual Earth Hour to be observed in Pakistan tonight

The annual Earth Hour will be observed in Pakistan on Saturday night like elsewhere in the world under the theme “Shaping our Future.”

In his message on the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urged the people to switch off all unnecessary lights and other electric appliances at their homes, offices, and shops from 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm to the Hour.

He said that Climate Change is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone around the world.

Sadiq Sanjrani said the Parliament of Pakistan, with both the houses and the secretariats, is pleased to be part of the symbolic initiative.

