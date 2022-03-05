Anti-Pakistan forces trying to halt economic activities in the country: Interior Minister

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activities in the country, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy designs.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Peshawar bomb blast is a great tragedy.

Replying to a question, he said no organization has claimed responsibility of the terrorist incident.

The Interior Minister said it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the incident is still being investigated.

 

