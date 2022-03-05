Anti-Pakistan forces trying to halt economic activities in the country: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activities in the country, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy designs.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Peshawar bomb blast is a great tragedy.

Replying to a question, he said no organization has claimed responsibility of the terrorist incident.

The Interior Minister said it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the incident is still being investigated.

Read full story