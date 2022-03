US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denied that the United States has any plans to bring about regime change in Russia or anywhere else.

Antony Blinken’s comments come a day after President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, should not be allowed to remain in power.

He said the president simply made the point that Vladimir Putin could not be allowed to wage war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin dismissed Joe Biden’s remark, saying it was for Russians to choose their leader.

