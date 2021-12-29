April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a “trans trailblazer” following her death at the age of 86.

According to BBC Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960.

She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film Road to Hong Kong.

Ashley was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.

Singer Boy George tweeted: “RIP April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”

LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and a “hero”.

Ashley was born to a working-class family in Liverpool in 1935 as one of nine children, and joined the merchant navy as a teenager.

After repeated suicide attempts, she was put ashore and spent time in a psychiatric unit, before moving to London in 1955 and then to Paris.

While in Paris, she saved money for her gender reassignment procedure while performing at the Le Carrousel nightclub, which was famous for its drag acts.

She had the operation in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1960, and later said becoming a woman made her the happiest she had ever been.

Once back in England, she obtained a passport and driving licence which identified her as female.

As a model, Ashley was photographed for Vogue, while her film credits as an actress included a small role in Road to Hong Kong alongside Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Joan Collins.

