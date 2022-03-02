Army Chief vows to make all-out efforts for peaceful environment in Balochistan

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide peaceful environment for population centric socio-economic projects in the province.

According to ISPR, he was talking with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women in University of Turbat, today (Tuesday).

He said youth of Balochistan is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

Earlier, General Bajwa was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured.

He appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists.

