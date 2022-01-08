Army Troops engage in evacuating stranded tourists in Murree

Army Troops are engaged in evacuating the stranded tourists in Murree.

According to ISPR, Army engineers have also reached to open the main roads. Jawans of FWO along with machinery are busy in opening the roads.

The ISPR said those trapped in traffic are being provided with food, water, tea and other necessary items including safe shelter.

Pakistan Army has established four camps at military college Murree, Jhika Gali, APS Kuldana and Station Supply Depot Sunny Bank.

Remember At least 21 people have lost their lives while being trapped in their vehicles after snowstorm in Murree and other northern areas of the country.

According to police, among the victims, four were friends and were visiting Murree from Mardan. They died of cold while spending the night in their car due to huge traffic jam.

For the last two days, continuous snowfall has been taking place in Murree, and with that, hundreds of thousands of tourists are heading towards the town.

