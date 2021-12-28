Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has stressed the need to utilize satellite technology for monitoring and evolution of public sector development projects, in order to ensure efficiency and timely completion of the projects.

He expressed these views during a briefing in Islamabad about the use of satellite technology to support implementation of Public Sector Development Programme projects.

Asad Umar said the weak monitoring and evaluation system in Planning Commission always results in delay and inefficiency in public sector development projects’ implementation, causing massive overrun, increase in cost, and wastage of taxpayers’ money.

It was informed in the meeting that SUPARCO is providing the first intact knowledge of the real-time project and every after four days they are able to see the ground progress of the project through this technology.

