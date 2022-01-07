Asad Umar vows to reduce gender disparity in country

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reduce gender disparity and provide equal opportunities to girls and women to play their role in economic development of the country.

He was chairing a meeting on the National Gender Policy Framework in Islamabad.

The meeting was briefed on the institutional initiatives that are planned to be rolled out by the Planning Commission for promoting gender integration across all national policies, programmes, offices and key management processes.

Read full story