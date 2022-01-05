Asad urges people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the people to fully vaccinate themselves against COVID-19 to reduce the risk of the spread of new variant Omicron.

Briefing the media at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad on Wednesday, he warned that the cases of Omicron has witnessed an increase in the country. He said the Covid cases increased to 1.8 percent yesterday after remaining 0.7 percent for several weeks.

The Minister said the people should continue to observe SOPs and avoid visiting crowded places.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan clarified that the current anti-Covid vaccines provide protection to the people against severe disease from the new variant. He stressed the vaccination is important to save our healthcare system from pressure.

