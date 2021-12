The US President Joe Biden has said that the government will do everything to help central areas of the country devastated by tornadoes.

In a statement, he said the storm is among the largest in the US history.

The US President also signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, releasing funds for Kentucky, which is the worst affected state.

At least one hundred people have been killed after a swarm of tornadoes hit Kentucky and other states in the country.

Read full story