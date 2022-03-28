Attempts being made to pull Govt down through foreign funding: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that people of Pakistan have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said attempts are being made to pull the government down through foreign funding but people have given positive response to the PTI government.

He said that we are moving forward in consultation with members of PTI and support of allied partners. He said that the Prime Minister has also shared challenges being faced by the government.

Voicing serious concerns over suspicious letter received by PM, he said the PTI leadership has shared the threatening letter with establishment.

