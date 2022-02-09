Aussie scientists hoping for Covid-19 nasal spray breakthrough

According to a research, two Australian respiratory scientists are looking to develop a nasal spray for Covid-19 vaccination.

Professor Daniela Traini from Macquarie University and Professor Pall Thordarson from the University of New South Wales have teamed up with Sydney-based biotech company Medlab to investigate the use of the next-generation nasal spray.

The device is already used for other drugs but the scientists hope to eventually apply it to messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccines.

The nasal spray study is expected to take about six months, with further trials to follow.

