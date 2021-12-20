Australia bouncy castle fall: Sixth child dies in hospital

A sixth child has died from injuries suffered in a bouncy castle accident in Australia last week, police say.

Chace Harrison, 11, had his life support switched off at a Hobart hospital on Sunday, three days after the accident.

He was among nine students who fell 10m (32 ft) from an inflatable castle when it was lifted up by wind at a school fair in Devonport, Tasmania.

Two children remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The other five children who lost their lives were 11-year-old Addison Stewart, and 12-year-olds Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and Peter Dodt.

One injured boy was discharged from hospital on Friday. He visited Hillcrest Primary School on Sunday and paid tribute to his classmates.

It is still unclear how the incident unfolded. Police say they are investigating whether the castle was tethered to the ground.

“We don’t want to rush it, but we also understand that the community wants answers,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said on Sunday.

Officers from New South Wales will travel to Tasmania this week to help conduct witness interviews as part of the investigation.

Police said there were about 40 children as well as teachers and other adults at the school fair, which took place on the last day of the term.

“It is paramount we don’t pre-empt any outcome until all evidence is gathered and the investigation is complete,” Commissioner Hine said.

The tragedy has shattered Devonport – a city of fewer than 30,000 residents – and shocked Australians across the country.

An online fundraiser for the families has raised over $1.3m (£700,000; $930,000).

