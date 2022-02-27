Australian Cricket Team in Pakistan after 24 years

The Australian Cricket Team arrived in Islamabad this morning after 24 years.
The team, led by Skipper Pat Cummins, landed at Islamabad International Airport through a charted plane and was taken to the hotel amid highly beefed up security.
Australia is scheduled to play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and One T-20 against Pakistan.
The first Test Match will begin in Rawalpindi from Friday.