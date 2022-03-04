Australian great Shane Warne passes away at 52

According to initial reports, former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died of a heart attack.

Australian legend Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52.

According to initial reports, the former Australian cricketer died of a suspected heart attack.

The legendary spinner, who was name as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, played 145 Test matches for the Australian team, while he had taken 708 wickets in the longest format of the game during the 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

The ESPNcricinfo, citing Fox News, mentioned that Warne’s management confirmed he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,”

The statement read.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

