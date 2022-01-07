Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam has beaten Indian batsman Virat Kohli in test rankings in the International Cricket Council’s “batting rankings” across all three formats of cricket and reached the eighth spot in test rankings.

Virat Kohli has slipped to number nine after losing two spots.

Australia’s Marnus labuschagne is ranked the top test batsman in the icc rankings followed by England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson at number 3.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is at number seventeen, Fawad Alam at number eighteen and Abid Ali at number twenty.

