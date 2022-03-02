Baloch Culture Day being observed with zeal, fervour today

Baloch Culture Day is being observed with zeal and fervour on Wednesday.

Various local schools and community centers are holding gatherings and events to promote Baloch culture through activities including folk songs, cultural dance, tableaus Balochi art and literature.

The Lahore Arts Council has also organized an event on Baloch Culture Day at Alhamra Arts Centre to promote provincial harmony and national unity.

Stalls of clothes, shawls, viscose and cultural attire reflecting Baloch culture are also established at the center.

