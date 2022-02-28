Beijing calls for greater cooperation b/w LEAs of Pakistan, China

China says Beijing and Islamabad are strategic partners and there is a need for greater cooperation between the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of both countries.

In a letter to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chinese Minister for Public Security Zhao Kezhi praised Pakistan’s excellent role in investigating the Dasu terrorist incident.

He thanked Pakistan for supporting China in the election of the 89th UN General Assembly Interpol Executive Committee.

The Chinese Minister called for enhancing mutual cooperation to further bring the peoples of the two countries closer.

