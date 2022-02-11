Beijing Olympics 2022: An exclusive look into the Games as a spectator

In a time of Covid – unlike Tokyo’s summer Olympics of 2021 – Beijing has found a way to put some spectators in the stands. This is how they are doing it.

According to BBC The World’s fastest men on skates fly around the bend, hugging the line for the quickest run possible, with only one chance for glory.

In twos they compete, whooshing past a small group of spectators, including a couple of university students carrying a Chinese flag. These young women are more animated when their countrymen compete, but they are applauding everyone.

‘We don’t know anything about skating,” one tells me. “We are just here to watch and cheer the athletes along, to be part of the atmosphere. It’s great.”

A few rows behind them, work colleagues from a state-owned enterprise sit side by side. One of them – another young woman – happily waves a flag with an Olympic mascot on it.

“We are all from the same company,” she says. “I am just glad that I had a chance to come and see an event at Olympics when most people have missed out. It’s so nice to be here”.

They are the lucky ones who have been invited to attend. Part of the gleaming new stadium has been reserved for such groups.

A complicated configuration, dividing the arena into sections, enables them to be in the building and not come into contact with those in the two bubble zones – the teams competing and the locked-in sports media.

To be chosen as a spectator for these Olympic events, you are most likely to be from a Communist Party organisation, a state company, or a student group. There are also local government officials with tickets to the Games, sponsors, and a smattering of diplomats.

They arrive by the bus load and must abide by certain conditions.

The planners have decided that such groups can be easily counted on to do what needs to be done (especially when compared to the general public).

The thinking is that there can still be some spectators, while hopefully limiting the spread of the virus in a country which is still officially committed to a “zero Covid” or virus elimination strategy.

Then there is another category of people who are being allowed in to see these supreme athletes compete: foreign correspondents.

Beijing-based journalists have been allowed in, under similar conditions to other spectators. I am one of them.

We also have to do a Covid test 96 hours prior to any event then a second test 24 hours before. According to the rules, this is then followed up with a third test three days after and a fourth test a week later.

