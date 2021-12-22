U.S. President Joe Biden said that “We should all be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked,”.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an afternoon address delivered from the White House that vaccinated Americans should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as planned.

“I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holiday with family and friends,” he continued. “The answer is, ‘Yes you can,’ if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated.”

But the president also issued a stark warning to those who remain unvaccinated. “If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned,” Biden said. “You’re at a high risk of getting sick, and if you get sick, you’re likely to spread it to others, including friends and family. And the unvaccinated have a significantly higher risk of ending up in the hospital—or even dying.”

Remember As the heavily mutated Omicron variant continues to tear across the United States faster than any previous strain of the coronavirus, President Biden outlined new measures Tuesday to attempt to minimize its toll by expanding government testing sites, distributing a half-billion free at-home tests and deploying more federal health resources to overburdened hospitals.

“To all these people who aren’t vaccinated, you have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and, quite frankly (I know I’ll get criticized for this), to your country,” Biden said. “Get vaccinated now. It’s free. It’s convenient. I promise you, it saves lives. And I honest to God believe it’s your patriotic duty.”

He also called on eligible Americans to get their booster shots. “I got my booster shot as soon as they were available,” Biden said. “And just the other day, former President Donald Trump announced that he had gotten his booster shot. It may be one of the few things he and I agree on.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 61 percent of the U.S. population is currently considered fully vaccinated — leaving nearly 40 percent of the country unvaccinated. Just 30 percent of fully vaccinated people have had a booster dose, according to CDC data.

Biden’s policy updates, as well as his increasingly urgent tone, come a mere three weeks after he announced his previous “winter plan” to battle Omicron in a similar speech at the National Institutes of Health — a reflection both of how speedily the variant has spread and of how its explosive growth has caught the U.S. off guard.

Read full story