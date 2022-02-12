Biden frees frozen Afghan assets for relief, 9/11 victims

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order, allowing $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to be distributed for humanitarian assistance in the country and to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

The funds, held in the US, were frozen following the collapse of the central government in Kabul in August.

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official said that it will take months to unfreeze funds for aid to Afghanistan because of the continuing lawsuits.

The official however said that the fund would not be able to address Afghanistan’s immediate humanitarian crisis.

