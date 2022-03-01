Biden says Americans should not worry about nuclear war

The United States President Joe Biden has assured his nation not to worry about a nuclear war after Moscow put its nuclear deterrent on high alert.

He was talking to reporters after the ceremony of Black History Month at the White House in Washington.

Later, during press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at this time, the United States sees no reasons to change its own alert levels.

She said Washington is not considering implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because that would be viewed as an escalatory measure by Russia.

Read full story