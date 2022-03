The United States has warned that Russia will pay a severe price if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

This was announced by the US President Joe Biden after Russia accused Ukraine and the United States of developing biological and chemical weapons.

Joe Biden, however, pledged that the US forces would not fight in Ukraine and avoid provoking Moscow into third World War.

The US President also announced to end normal trade relations with Russia and a raft of new sanctions against it.

