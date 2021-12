The birth anniversary of renowned Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib is being observed today [27th December].

He was born on this day in 1797 in Agra, India.

Asadullah Khan Ghalib is considered as one of the most popular and influential poets of the Urdu language in South Asia.

He died on 15 February, 1869 at the age of 71 in New Delhi.

