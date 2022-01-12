Boris Johnson has apologized for attending an event in the back garden of 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020, at which point Britons were prohibited from gathering due to strict coronavirus restrictions.

At the start of the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson said he did attend the gathering for 25 minutes before going inside to work. He said he believed the gathering to be a work event, but with hindsight conceded he should have sent attendees back inside.

Leader of the opposition Keir Starmer said the UK Prime Minister’s excuse that he “did not realize he was at a party” was “ridiculous” and “offensive.”

“There we have it: After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road,” Starmer said. The Labour Party leader went on to ask if the Prime Minister would resign.

The Prime Minister’s comments on Wednesday came after days of outrage over a “bring your own booze” event held at Downing Street during the height of the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown.

